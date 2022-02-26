North Devon school and aqua club up for RGB funding

RGB Building Supplies has selected Ilfracombe & North Devon Sub Aqua Club and Swimbridge Primary School as finalists in its Surprise Supplies giveaway and it’s now down to a public vote to see if either are chosen to receive £1,000 worth of building materials.

Ilfracombe & North Devon Sub Aqua Club is self-funding, with member subscriptions covering the diving expenses. If voted as a Surprise Supplies winner, the £1,000 will be used to purchase paint, flooring, timber and sanitaryware to help with refurbishments.

Despite being a rural school, Swimbridge Primary School has no green space on its site. Recently, pupils chose to redevelop an existing part of the playground into a well-being area to support emotional and social needs.

Votes can be made by visiting RGB’s Facebook page and liking the photo in the Surprise Supplies album that represents the group being voted for, or by emailing RGB@pmwcom.co.uk and putting the name of the group in the subject line.

ilfracombe North Devon sub-aqua - Credit: Supplied



