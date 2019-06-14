Robert found himself homeless at the age of 64 after suffering a breakdown and spiralling into debt. Robert was one of 111 people to access the Safe Sleep service, a joint initiative by North Devon Council (NDC) and Freedom Community Alliance which opened its doors to rough sleepers between October and March. It provided 1,857 nights of accommodation thanks to the one-off funding received from the Government, and has helped at least 36 people find accommodation. For Robert, the 38 nights he spent with the Safe Sleep service helped him turn things around.