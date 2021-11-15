North Devon singer Tamsin Ball at Paddington greeting veterans at Paddington Station - Credit: The Veterans Charity

North Devon singer Tamsin Ball performed at London's Paddington Station remembrance service after the Poppies to Paddington wreaths arrived on the morning train on November 11.

Poppies to Paddington is a joint initiative between Barnstaple-based The Veterans Charity and Great Western Railway.

North Devon singer Tamsin Ball performs at Paddington Station - Credit: The Veterans Charity

Wreaths were placed on the early 5.05am Penzance to Paddington train, and at multiple stations along the route.

Tamsin Ball in front of Paddington Station's War Memorial - Credit: The Veterans Charity

Remembrance wreaths laid at Paddington Station - Credit: The Veterans Charity



