PICTURES: North Devon's Tamsin Ball sings at Paddington Station remembrance service
Published: 5:24 PM November 15, 2021
- Credit: The Veterans Charity
North Devon singer Tamsin Ball performed at London's Paddington Station remembrance service after the Poppies to Paddington wreaths arrived on the morning train on November 11.
Poppies to Paddington is a joint initiative between Barnstaple-based The Veterans Charity and Great Western Railway.
Wreaths were placed on the early 5.05am Penzance to Paddington train, and at multiple stations along the route.