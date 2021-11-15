News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

PICTURES: North Devon's Tamsin Ball sings at Paddington Station remembrance service

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 5:24 PM November 15, 2021
North Devon singer Tamsin Ball at Paddinton greeting veterans at Paddington Station

North Devon singer Tamsin Ball at Paddington greeting veterans at Paddington Station - Credit: The Veterans Charity

North Devon singer Tamsin Ball performed at London's Paddington Station remembrance service after the Poppies to Paddington wreaths arrived on the morning train on November 11.

Poppies to Paddington is a joint initiative between Barnstaple-based The Veterans Charity and Great Western Railway.

North Devon singer Tamsin Ball performs at Paddington Station

North Devon singer Tamsin Ball performs at Paddington Station - Credit: The Veterans Charity

Wreaths were placed on the early 5.05am Penzance to Paddington train, and at multiple stations along the route.

Tamsin Ball in front of Paddington Station's War Memorial

Tamsin Ball in front of Paddington Station's War Memorial - Credit: The Veterans Charity

Remembrance wreaths laid at Paddington Station

Remembrance wreaths laid at Paddington Station - Credit: The Veterans Charity


North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

Horse attacked by dog near Barnstaple - Police appeal

Joseph Bulmer

person
BURNOUT was conceived by leading London hip hop theatre artist Joshua ‘Vendetta’ Nash

North Devon dance film selected for Los Angeles film festival

Joseph Bulmer

person
A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

Attempted mugging in South Molton - Police appeal

Joseph Bulmer

person
Saunton Surf Sisters

OPINION: Meeting Saunton's Surf Sisters - Stephanie Conway

Stephanie Conway

Logo Icon