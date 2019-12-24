Historic England has released news of the landmarks and historical features added to its listing in 2019.

North Devon was used by Allied troops training for D-Day on June 6, 1944 and was known as the Assault Training Center.

Features added to the 2019 listing include the concrete landing craft on Braunton Burrows plus a practice rocket wall on the burrows and a training pillbox at Putsborough.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) also trained here and a bombing range target indicator - a giant arrow in the fields above Putsborough - plus an observation post, have also been listed.

They are considered to be the only two survivors of their kind in Devon.

The indicator and observation post were constructed around 1942 and used by RAF high-altitude bombing crews.

Historic England said the training structures are both intriguing and evocative reminders of the extensive preparations by British and American troops during the Second World War.

You can view the latest additions to the National Heritage List for England at https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/ .