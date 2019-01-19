Drivers and riders of all ages and abilities are invited to improve and hone their skills with weekly training from North Devon’s RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) group.

The first session is at Barnstaple Rugby Club on Tuesday, February 5 at 6.45pm, with talks every Tuesday until the end of March before drivers can get out on the road for practical training.

Newcomers will be able to meet current members and learn the theory of Roadcraft in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

If you want to find out more before the first session, the team will be providing information in Green Lanes Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 2. A motorcyclist will also be available at Hedgehog Motorcycles on Saturday, January 26.

For more information on the car group, call Mark on 07933 277263 or call Graham on 07377 389026 for more information on the bike course.