The Northern Devon Road Safety Group meets every two months and is made up of members representing a number of key agencies and communities.

The group has also linked up with Annette Lloyd of Devon-based road safety charity The Honest Truth as it looks to change peoples driving habits and behaviours.

Work started in the summer of 2017 in the wake of a series of serious and fatal crashes on the North Devon Link Road.

The group was initially formed by Devon and Cornwall Police problem solver Donna Woolway and the community safety team.

Devon & Cornwall Police problem solver Donna Woolway, Tom Evans, of Evans Transport and Annette Lloyd, chief executive of the Honest Truth charity.

She said the group’s ethos was to aim for a death toll of zero on the roads in northern Devon.

“It sounds impossible, but one death on our roads is too many and so many are avoidable,” she said.

“We accept there are going to be accidents out there but we want to avoid those serious ones. Small changes can save lives.

“Over the last six months we’ve expanded to include groups representing the community, driving instructors as a link to young people and we want to expand further to cover as many road users as we possibly can.”

With The Honest Truth and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, the group has linked up with Evans Transport to launch an awareness campaign that will travel up and down roads in North Devon and beyond over the course of the year.

The messages warn about the dangers of drink and drug driving, speeding, driving when tired, failing to use seatbelts and using mobile phones while driving.

The Honest Truth’s Annette Lloyd said: “The campaign concentrates on risky behaviours, with each behaviour represented by an animal.

“The pictures are there to promote conversation and get people talking about road safety and start to challenge behaviour.”

Mrs Woolway added: “Evans have been absolutely amazing in supporting the campaign. Without them we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this.

“This isn’t just about the police - road safety is everyone’s responsibilty and its about small changes changing lives.”