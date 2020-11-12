Both the Government and Devon County Council have written to those deemed clinically vulnerable, giving guidance on how to register for and request support.

North Devon Council and One Northern Devon are working alongside town and parish councils to co-ordinate services for those in need.

It includes helping people to register on the government website, help with grocery orders and deliveries, the collection and delivery of medication and transport to medical appointments.

There’s also financial support available to those suffering hardship and friendly phonecalls to ease social isolation.

Leader of North Devon Council Cllr David Worden said: “It’s so important that we get support to our most vulnerable at this difficult time and we are so grateful to our partners at One Northern Devon and our local town and parishes who are helping to ensure we reach everyone.

“If people can be supported by friends and family first and foremost, this will mean our resources can be directed towards the people that most need our help.”

People can request assistance via North Devon Council by going to its website, or by calling 01271 388280.

More information on the help and support available is at www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus/communities-and-voluntary-sector-support