The warning has been issued by Devon County Council after a man in Shebbear was visited at his home by someone claiming to be from the national Test and Trace programme.

The scammer told the man his household had been linked as a contact with a Covid-19 case in Exeter and that he needed to self-isolate.

The visitor offered the man a food parcel for £20. He had no identification and was driving a small dark car.

Devon’s director of public health, Dr Virginia Pearson, said: “This is a scam, and I thank the member of the public for bringing it immediately to our attention.

“I therefore want to remind people to be on their guard, and not be taken in by scams like this.

“The NHS Test and Trace programme publishes details of how they inform people, and importantly what they will never do or ask a person to do. I encourage people to familiarise themselves with the information so that they do not fall foul of would-be scammers.”

Anyone who suspects they are being scammed can report it to Action Fraud.