In Barnstaple the remembrance parade of town councillors and the mayor was joined by dignitaries including representatives from RMB Chivenor plus the emergency services and many of the town organisations. These scenes were repeated in Bideford, Braunton, Ilfracombe, South Molton, Torrington, Northam, Holsworthy and more or less every town and village in North Devon. On Friday, November 8 the 15th annual Barnstaple Children's Remembrance Service with young people from all the town's schools was held at Rock Park. Captain Derek Sargent, Royal Marines (retired), helped organise the event in Northam and said: "It was inspiring today on Remembrance Sunday to witness so many residents of Northam fill St Margaret's Church and parade at the war memorial. "Wreaths were laid by civic dignitaries, local volunteers and youth organisations to show their respects to those from the Town who made the final sacrifice to defend the liberties and way of life which we take for granted today." Pictures: Children gather for annual Remembrance Service in Barnstaple .