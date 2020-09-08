The team was presented with the Environment Cup by the mayor, Councillor Alan Rennles, when he visited them today (Tuesday, September 8).

It was in recognition of their work over the year but in particular their hard work in keeping the service going during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The award is presented at the end of each mayoral year to a person or group in the community that deserves recognition – normally it would be presented at the mayor making in May, but this year that had to be cancelled.

Cllr Rennles said: “It’s been a real privilege to come along and meet the team today and present them with the Environment Cup in recognition for all their hard work. The last few months have been very different for all of us but the team have carried on getting the job done, looking after North Devon.”

Lead member for the environment at NDC, Councillor Netti Pearson, added: “I’m delighted for the team that their hard work and dedication has resulted in this award.

“They should be particularly proud of the efforts they made to keep the service running through recent months and the Covid-19 outbreak.”