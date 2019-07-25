The fire broke out in plastic early this morning (Thursday, July 25), with crews from Barnstaple, Bideford and an environmental protection unit from South Molton called out at 6.47am.

The warehouse fire was initially dealt with using two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus.

An on-site digger removed the contents of the warehouse as crews dampened down the fire.

The fire was believed to be out by 8am, with crews leaving the scene shortly after 8.35am.

A spokesman for North Devon Council said it had been a small fire and had been put out quickly by fire crews.

Staff were evacuated and there were no injuries.

The council said recycling crews were likely to be delayed on collection rounds throughout Thursday after leaving the depot late as a result of the fire.

It's the second time fire crews have been called to the recycling centre in three weeks.

A fire deep-seated within five tonnes of plastic waste broke out on Tuesday, July 9, with response coming from Barnstaple, Bideford and South Molton.