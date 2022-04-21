North Devon pub opens its own stargazing observatory

A North Devon pub has become the first in the region of open its own Observatory.

The Poltimore Inn in North Molton will be holding an Open Evening at the pub on Saturday, May 14, to introduce its new purpose-built observatory to South-West based astronomical societies.

The event starts at 5pm and will include a meal at the pub and a look around the newly constructed observatory, as well as, hopefully, star gazing if the weather allows.

The new Observatory has two telescopes and has been built below the pub garden, with wide open South Westerly views towards the countryside and East towards Exmoor Dark Sky Reserve.

“We are very excited to hold the official opening of our new Observatory,” says Alan Boddington, landlord of the pub, and enthusiastic star gazer. “This has been a long-held dream of mine, and many years in the planning, and we are finally ready to welcome visitors to the pub’s own Observatory.

“Exmoor is one of the best places in the country for viewing the night sky, it is an International Dark Sky Reserve and we are thrilled to be able to offer this facility to our guests.”

The Observatory has an automatic sliding roof and an outdoor viewing platform and can accommodate groups of up to eight people at a time.

It has two different new generation telescopes. The Unistellar eVscope eQuinox digital telescope allows eight people to view the night sky together and can download pictures for everyone to see on their phones within minutes.

The Meade 12” LX200 GPS telescope, designed for professional and amateur stargazers, provides very high-quality images and is especially good for observing far away galaxies, planets, and detailed images of the Moon.

The pub will soon be putting a line from the Observatory into the main pub so that images of the night sky can also be viewed from there as well.

“We are delighted to welcome Jo Richardson FRAS to the Observatory Open Evening,” said Alan.

“She is one of only six current ESERO-UK Space Ambassadors, a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and founder of the UK based space educationalist company, Space Detectives. On this special event we will also be playing host to space and astronomy enthusiasts from astronomy societies including Bath, Wells and Mendip, The Somerset Levels, Tiverton and North Devon. Anyone else interested in ‘space watching’ is also very welcome to join us. Please contact the pub for more information and details on how to get involved.”

Alan has been fascinated by space and the dark skies since he was a child. With the new generation of telescopes that are easy to use and can provide pictures within minutes, Alan is hoping to interest younger people in star gazing and space science.

“It was my uncle who first interested me in star gazing, and we used to sit on top of a coal bunker looking at the moon through a brass telescope,” he said.

“I want to encourage young people to look up into the night skies and get that sense of excitement and wonder that I remember as a child, and which I still have. We hope that our new Observatory at the Poltimore Inn will help to promote enthusiasm for star gazing, and to this end we will be working closely with local schools and other organisations including Exmoor National Park.”

The pub is offering its own ‘Dark Sky Experience’ for guests. The Observatory can be booked for groups, or for the exclusive use of just two people, as there is accommodation for two within the Observatory itself.

The pub is planning a series of star gazing events later this year including a “Looking at Jupiter” evening on Saturday, September 24. This will start at 6pm, with a presentation at 6.30pm from Jo Richardson, followed by star gazing and space related family activities from 8pm. Please contact the pub for tickets and further information.