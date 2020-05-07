But times do vary greatly so NHS England has produced this clickable interactive map that allows visitors to check the opening times and contact details for their local pharmacy wherever they live in the South West.

North Devon opening times vary, with some pharmacies such as Boots at Sainsbury’s in Roundswell, Barnstaple, open from 9am to 5pm.

While the pharmacies in Bear Street and Fremington will only be open from 2pm until 5pm.

Both Tesco Extra in Barnstaple and Asda at Affinity in Bideford will be open from 9am to 6pm, with specialist medicines available.

The pharmacies at the medical centres in Braunton (Caen) and Ilfracombe are both closed, as is the Lloyds Pharmacy in Torrington.

Click on the map to find your local pharmacy opening hours on VE Day bank holiday.