North Devon Partnership aims to combat bathroom plastic

Published: 1:00 PM August 21, 2021

Westward Ho! based North Devon Soap and Muddiford based Broomhill Art Hotel and Sculpture Garden are have announced a collaboration to promote soap bars as an alternative to using liquid soap sold in oil-based plastic bottles.

Planned actions include promoting 100% natural soap bars for guest use during their stay and running training courses teaching students how to make soap bars at home.

Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, report UK consumers are turning to soap bars.

Liquid soap became popular in the 1990’s, but in the year to July 14, 2019, shoppers spent £68.6m on bars of soap, up 4% on the year before. Liquid or plastic soap sales are declining 4.5% year on year.

Their research showed 63% of the British population were ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ concerned about reducing the amount of packaging they require.

“We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with Broomhill”, confirmed Helen Cross, co-founder, North Devon Soap.

“Learning how to make your own soap bars is fulfilling and great for your mental health. Being able to reduce the amount of oil-based plastic in bathrooms helps protect nature by reducing the amount of oil-based plastic used for liquid soap.”

With Greenpeace reporting less than 10% of UK everyday plastic getting recycled, it is no surprise Kantar’s study showed 70% of those surveyed plan to shop more sustainably.

“We fully appreciate the need to look after nature”, commented Jacqui Dabell, General Manager, Broomhill Estate.

“The Broomhill Estate lies in a glorious, undulating valley in North Devon, surrounded by hundreds of acres of woodland and bound by its own stream. Learning how to make your own natural soap bars helps reduce plastic in our homes. This is a perfect fit for us.”

Broomhill will be retailing Artisan, Everyday and Ocean soap bars from North Devon Soap to residents and visitors as well as hosting soap making courses. The first course will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The 2.5-hour course includes an instructional introduction to soap making, a practical demonstration and a chance to make their own soap under the watchful eye of soap maker, Helen Cross.

Attendees will be taking home 7-8 bars of soap they will make themselves. The course cost of £80 will include all soap making materials, lunch at Broomhill Hotel and access to the Sculpture Gardens.