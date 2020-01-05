The Logos Hope in port at La Union, El Salvador. Picture: Steph Jemphrey The Logos Hope in port at La Union, El Salvador. Picture: Steph Jemphrey

David Frisby and Sam Gilbert will be leaving North Devon on January 21 to start their adventure on the ship Logos Hope.

The ship belongs to Operation Mobilisation, a Christian mission movement which works in 110 countries sharing 'knowledge, help and hope', and supplying aid and community care in the areas it visits.

David, from Bideford and Sam, from Torrington, are two of four people in the UK joining the ship in Jamaica after some training in Germany, but the two had never met until a recruitment conference for the mission.

By volunteering on the ship, 19-year-old Sam is following in the footsteps of his father, who also volunteered on an Operation Mobilisation ship.

The Logos Hope at Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. The Logos Hope at Puerto Barrios, Guatemala.

For 33-year-old David, the adventure is an opportunity to see more of the world while giving something back.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to take up," said David.

"I had been thinking about it for about a year, and thought this is the time to apply, and it's a chance to see a bit more of the world and do it with purpose, rather than backpacking."

Sam said: "When my dad was in his 20s he went on board a ship for a year and he absolutely loved it.

"I recently finished my plumbing qualification and was looking for different ways to go with it."

Sam and David will both be working on the ship in unpaid engineering roles, and will be raising funds through sponsorship to cover the cost of their stay aboard.

After training in Germany, they will join Logos Hope in Jamaica before heading to the Bahamas.

The ship returns to Europe in May, taking in Ireland, the Faroe Islands, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

David, who attends Westward Ho! Baptist Church, said he was excited and nervous to be getting started later this month.

"It's a brand new opportunity to do something really exciting," he said.

"Putting life on hold for two years is daunting at the same time."

Sam, who goes to Grosvenor Church in Torrington, said: "It's not really hit me until very recently, but I'm feeling quite calm about it."