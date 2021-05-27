North Devon Open Disc Golf Championships this weekend at The Big Sheep

Published: 9:00 AM May 27, 2021

This weekend sees the 2nd North Devon Open Disc Golf Championships being held in Abbotsham at the Big Sheep and Ultimate Adventure Centre.

The top 80 Professional and Amateur players from across Britain will be competing in one of the most prestigious events on the British Disc Golf Association calendar and part of the BDGA Tour.

With a course designed by local farmer World Champion Charlie Mead and the Disc Zoo Team the North Devon Open has attracted the top British Players.

This continued partnership with both The Big Sheep and UAC is proving an attraction for a growing number of Disc Golf athletes, especially after the Covid lockdown restrictions of the past year.

The Disc Zoo Team of Nige Williams and Charlie Mead have a successful record of putting on quality tournaments with significant prize money for all Professional Divisions.

You may also want to watch:

This year will see sponsorship contributions which will add to both Professional and Amateur Division winnings!

Disc golf is played much like traditional golf. Instead of hitting a ball towards a target with clubs, players throw a flying disc (Frisbee) towards an above ground target.

The sport was formalised in the 1970s, and shares with ball golf the object of completing each hole in the fewest number of strokes (or throws).

A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target, which is the ‘hole’. The hole is an elevated metal basket.

As a player progresses down the fairway, he or she must make each consecutive shot from the spot where the previous throw has landed.

Trees, water or terrain changes located in and around the fairways provide challenging obstacles for the golfer. Finally the ‘putt’ lands in the basket and the hole is completed.

Disc golf shares the same joys and frustrations of traditional golf, whether it’s the glory of sinking a long putt or the anguish of losing a disc in a lake.

As well as the physical challenge of executing the correct throw, the psychological game is of equal importance.

Disc Golf has been one of the surprise activities that have grown considerably during the Covid pandemic. It is a cheap sport and a great form of exercise which allows social distancing.

The number of players across the country has grown over 400% in the past year and this has seen an increase in the number of courses installed by local councils and private owners.

Currently there are few permanent courses in North Devon but with the increase in popularity of the sport and our beautiful countryside it is predicted that more will be installed in the near future.

Schedule

Saturday, May 29

• 9.30 - Round 1 Tee off

• 14.30 - Round 2 Tee off

Sunday, May 30

• 9.00 - Round 3 Tee off

• 13.30 -9-hole finals for all divisions

Groups and Tee times will be published on PDGA page: https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/50883. All results will be on the same page.

Course Map and Hole Maps - These will be updated and available on the DiscZoo website: www.events.disczoo.com