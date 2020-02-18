Ms Saxby was delighted to put her green heart on display as part of The Climate Coalition's Show The Love campaign, which celebrates the things that could be lost without efforts to tackle climate change - from beaches to bees and cricket to coffee.

A report released last week from the Coalition warned that a population the size of Birmingham and Manchester combined face significant flood risk.

It comes following flooding caused by storms Ciara and Dennis, and the report points out that climate change has made extreme rainfall in the UK '40 per cent more likely'.

Ms Saxby said: "We can clearly see the impacts of climate change on our doorsteps - and we must put policies in place to get on track to reaching our legally binding net zero target.

"Protecting our environment and tackling the climate crisis is one of the top priorities for people in North Devon, and across the country, that's why I am doing all I can to keep it at the top of the Government's agenda."

