North Devon MP Selaine Saxby receives parliamentary promotion
- Credit: Selaine Saxby MP
On Tuesday, September 21, North Devon MP, Selaine Saxby, was promoted to the position of Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) at the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
As a PPS, Ms. Saxby will support DEFRA’s ministers in Westminster with their parliamentary business, bringing forth important legislation that ‘will support North Devon’s rural economy and our environment’.
Bills in progress in Parliament at the moment include the Government’s landmark Environment Bill, the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, and the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill.
Selaine Saxby MP for North Devon said: “I am looking forward to working with ministers in DEFRA on issues that matter that I know are very important here and will use my voice to make sure that North Devon constituents’ concerns continue to be heard at the heart of Government.
“While I expect that this will be a challenging role, I believe that the Government has an ambitious, legislative agenda to get through, and that there are exciting plans ahead in each of DEFRA’s policy areas.
You may also want to watch:
“I have always been an advocate both for protecting our environment and for supporting our farmers, and I believe that this new post will better enable me to do both of these things, while bringing my experience and the concerns of North Devon to the table.”
Most Read
- 1 'No Fuel' - Panic buying and fuel shortages hit North Devon
- 2 £34,000 raised for plumber Jed Mason with stage four cancer in less than 48 hours
- 3 Celebrations as gate to Pilton's Manning's Pit officially opened
- 4 Clubber denies headbutt assault in Barnstaple
- 5 One of Bideford's oldest tea rooms sold at auction
- 6 Staff at Wimpy Barnstaple receive special bonus
- 7 Brunswick Wharf developer given grant money to fix quay wall
- 8 Dignitaries formally open Penrose Almshouses in Barnstaple
- 9 North Devon MP Selaine Saxby receives parliamentary promotion
- 10 Mercy for Lynton farm shop keeper who grew cannabis