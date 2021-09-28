North Devon MP Selaine Saxby receives parliamentary promotion

Published: 10:58 AM September 28, 2021

Selaine was promoted to the position of Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs - Credit: Selaine Saxby MP

On Tuesday, September 21, North Devon MP, Selaine Saxby, was promoted to the position of Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) at the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

As a PPS, Ms. Saxby will support DEFRA’s ministers in Westminster with their parliamentary business, bringing forth important legislation that ‘will support North Devon’s rural economy and our environment’.

Bills in progress in Parliament at the moment include the Government’s landmark Environment Bill, the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, and the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill.

Selaine Saxby MP for North Devon said: “I am looking forward to working with ministers in DEFRA on issues that matter that I know are very important here and will use my voice to make sure that North Devon constituents’ concerns continue to be heard at the heart of Government.

“While I expect that this will be a challenging role, I believe that the Government has an ambitious, legislative agenda to get through, and that there are exciting plans ahead in each of DEFRA’s policy areas.

You may also want to watch:

“I have always been an advocate both for protecting our environment and for supporting our farmers, and I believe that this new post will better enable me to do both of these things, while bringing my experience and the concerns of North Devon to the table.”