North Devon MP encourages community to go 'one step greener'

On Wednesday, December 1, Selaine Saxby MP asked COP26 President Alok Sharma what the Government could do to encourage people to make smarter environmental choices on a global scale.

Her question in the House of Commons came after hosting the North Devon Climate Summit in September, ensuring that the priorities of the region were heard prior to the coming together of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow last month.

The North Devon Climate Summit (NDCS), which was hosted by Ms Saxby and took place pre-COP26 back on September 15, invited guest speakers and local businesses to talk about the environmental priorities of the local area. The event aimed to pull together a summary of the thoughts and findings of the day, to be presented to the COP President and ensure that the interests of North Devon were heard.

At the NDCS, the panel heard from Lord Deben, chair of the UK's independent Climate Change Committee, and discussed topics from the importance of individual action to how children and adults can be empowered all over the world through legislation to take meaningful action. Following this, three panels were held on the topics of ‘The road to COP26 and where to next’, ‘The role of education’, and ‘Blue Carbon’.

Speaking in the House of Commons, COP26 President Alok Sharma commended Ms Saxby’s work on the North Devon Climate Summit. Mr Sharma said: “Can I commend my Hon. Friend and indeed her constituents for the success of the North Devon Climate Summit. Every government needs to play its part and I am pleased the UK governments together for our planet campaign provide practical advice on how everyone can go one step greener.”

Selaine’s question in the House of Commons came after the close of COP26 last month which saw nearly 200 countries agreeing the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep the vital target of 1.5C alive. Hosting the summit, the UK showed its leadership on tackling climate change and drove ambition from the rest of the globe. For the first time at a COP event there was agreement on phasing down coal and increased cooperation to respond to extreme weather in the most climate vulnerable countries.

Selaine Saxby MP for North Devon said: “Following on from the success of the North Devon Climate Summit, my constituents are keen to understand how can we empower people to make their own choices on a global scale.”

