North Devon MP calls on area's adults to get booster vaccination

Selaine Saxby MP has called on every eligible adult to get a booster vaccination, backing the national mission to Get Boosted Now.

With the Omicron variant spreading fast, it is vital that those eligible get their booster as soon as they can to help keep ourselves, friends and loved ones safe.

The latest preliminary data has shown vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection is substantially reduced against Omicron with just two doses, but a booster pushes protection back up to over 70%, showing how vital the top-up jab is to bolster immunity.

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, said: “We’re in a race between the virus and the vaccine. Boosters are the best protection against the variant, which is why it’s never been more important to come forward and Get Boosted Now.

“The NHS, our GPs, our pharmacists, the military and an army of volunteers are playing their part, working flat out to deliver jabs, save lives and ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed this winter with an influx of Omicron cases.

“Today I’m encouraging you to step forward and play yours. If you’re over 18 and had your second jab at least three months ago, then you can get boosted right now – and its vital that you do.”

Every eligible adult in the country is now being urged to book their booster as soon as possible. First and second doses remain available.

The UK has the fastest booster rollout in Europe, with over 25 million people having received their boosters so far but to stay ahead in this race against the virus, every adult should get boosted and strengthen their protection as soon as they are able to.