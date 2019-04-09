One North Devon Monopoly board game has a golden ticket in it to win £1,000 cash - and help North Devon Hospice at the same time. One North Devon Monopoly board game has a golden ticket in it to win £1,000 cash - and help North Devon Hospice at the same time.

Since the launch of North Devon Monopoly last year, thousands of boards have been flying off the shelves in shops across the area as well as online.

The local version of the world’s most-loved board game has been produced by North Devon Hospice, with all proceeds going back to the charity.

There is now an additional incentive for people to buy the fast-selling boards, with a golden ticket giving a £1,000 prize hidden inside one of the new batch of boards, which are now on sale throughout North Devon.

The hospice’s head of retail, Amanda Shearing, said: “There’s a huge excitement about our latest batch of Monopoly boards because of this golden ticket.

“We have no idea which box the prize is in, so it will be interesting to see where the golden ticket ends up.”

Amanda said North Devon Monopoly can be purchased in all hospice shops and many other retailers as well as online.

She added: “It’s easy to get your hands on the new batch of North Devon Monopoly boxes, one of which will hold the £1,000 golden ticket.

“They’re available in our hospice shops in Barnstaple, Bideford, Ilfracombe, South Molton, Torrington, Braunton, Lynton and Holsworthy.

“They are also sold in many other popular shops across North Devon as well as being available to buy online. We all feel like Willy Wonka right now, excitedly waiting for someone to unwrap the golden ticket!”

More than 4,000 North Devon Monopoly boards have already been sold, generating over £60,000 for the local hospice since its launch last year.

North Devon Hospice has also scooped a national fundraising innovation award following the introduction of the game.

So, if you’ve ever fancied owning Castle Hill and Tunnels Beaches, or if you’ve ever wanted to build a hotel on Lundy Island, get out there and pick up North Devon Monopoly today.

It is a great way to support the work of the hospice and have fun with your family and friends, and who knows, you could even find the golden ticket and win £1,000!

To find your nearest Monopoly vendor visit www.northdevonhospice.org.uk/shops. Or you can also buy online at www.northdevonmonopoly.co.uk.