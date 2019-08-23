The Legendary Grand Tour Mini run. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography The Legendary Grand Tour Mini run. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography

The 'little cars with the big hearts' will tour around North Devon and Torridge on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, August 24 to 26 as they raise money for Children's Hospice South West.

They will be at The Big Sheep Mini Show on the Saturday throughout the day, with free entry to Mini drivers and half price for passengers.

From 5.30pm cars will head off on the Saturday Night Cruise, meeting at Northam Burrows at 5.30pm and driving through Westward Ho! Northam and Appledore.

The Sunday will see the Minis leave Westward Ho! at 11am and make their way to Hartland Quay and then on to Dartington Crystal at Torrington, departing Hartland at 1pm.

Monday sees an extensive tour around North Devon, starting at Victoria Park, Bideford, then on to Instow and heading on to Children's Hospice South West at Fremington, before heading towards Landkey, crossing the bridge over the A361 and making their way up towards Bratton Fleming.

The Minis will travel to Blackmoor Gate, Barbrook, Lynton, Valley of Rocks, Hunters Inn, Combe Martin and finish at Ilfracombe.

Organiser Terry Baker said drivers were gearing up ready for the 24th chapter of The Legendary Grand Tour.

He said: "How incredible is that, I never thought it would get past 10.

"Last year was very special and a massive surprise, when we won the Pride of Britain, Regional Fundraisers award 2018.

"I do not look upon it as my award; it belongs to everyone who takes part, not just the Mini owners, but our crew members and motorbike marshals, as without them, the event would never happen.

"Another group that we cannot forget is the people of North Devon, who come out in their thousands to watch us drive by and help fill our collection buckets."

Last year marked an incredible milestone for the Minis as donations to Children's Hospice South West went over the £500,000 mark, a remarkable achievement. It has also given another £100,000 to other charities and associations that help put the event on.

North Devon Mini Run itinerary 2019

Saturday, August 24

10am - Big Sheep mini show.

5.30pm - the Saturday night cruise. Meet at the information centre, not before 5.30 or you will be charged.

6.30pm - depart the Burrows.

7pm - arrive The Big Sheep. Free entry for fun in the EWE-TOPIA indoor play zone. The café and brewery will be open. 10pm the Big Sheep closes.

The Minis in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Minis in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Sunday, August 25

7.30am - Westward Ho! Parking opens.

10.45am - Bideford Youth Piped Band starts.

Dressing up for the Legendary Grand Tour. Picture: Graham Hobbs Dressing up for the Legendary Grand Tour. Picture: Graham Hobbs

11am - leave Westward Ho! Up Stanwell Hill, Abbotsham roundabout.

11.30am - arrive Hartland Quay.

1pm - depart Hartland.

2pm - arrive Dartington Crystal

3.30pm - depart Dartington for home, going via the two big dippers.

Monday, August 26

7.30am - Victoria Park opens

10.30am - Bideford Youth Pipe Band starts.

11am - off again along the Quay and over the old bridge towards Instow.

11.40am - turn off the road by Fremington shops and through the housing estate. Arrive at Little Bridge House and go round roundabout the wrong way.

12.05pm - Portmore Golf Course Road regroup.

12.55pm - cross Bridge over A361.

1.20pm - Bratton Fleming.

1.30pm - Blackmoor Gate.

1.45pm - Barbrook.

1.55pm - Lynton.

2pm - arrive Valley of the Rocks.

2.50pm - depart car park, sharp.

3.10pm - Hunters Inn.

3.30pm - arrive Combe Martin.

4pm - arrive Ilfracombe.

4.30pm - prize giving and auction, etc.