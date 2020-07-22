Bideford McDonald's at Clovelly Road is also reopen. Picture: Sarah Howells Bideford McDonald's at Clovelly Road is also reopen. Picture: Sarah Howells

The Barnstaple restaurants at Whiddon Valley and Roundswell and the Clovelly Road premises in Bideford are among 700 locations reopening today.

It follows seven weeks of restricted operation limited to drive through, takeaway and deliveries only.

A number of measures are in place including social distancing, use of hand sanitiser on arrival, table service only and payment by contactless where possible.

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s is asking customers that eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated web page or visiting that web page directly with the details provided on each table.

Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).

Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, offering 50 per cent off dine-in bills, up to £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

Further details will be shared on the McDonald’s website and via the My McDonald’s app with which restaurants are taking part.