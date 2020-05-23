There will be no collections on Monday, May 25 and for the rest of the week times may also be different, so bins and recycling containers should be left at the kerbside before 7am on the day.

The council is also appealing to residents to take some small steps to help the crews complete their rounds and stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please safely place glass recycling in a separate container from the plastic and tins. This speeds up the rounds whilst the crews are short staffed and it means they don’t have to touch so many items.

Glass can be placed any suitable container, such as a bucket, washing up bowl or untied carrier bag.

Residents are also reminded about the importance of washing their hands before and after putting their bins, bags and boxes.

You can check when your collections are due at http://northdevon.gov.uk/bins-and-recycling/collection-dates.