Posters are circulating widely on social media advertising a ‘UK Massed Gathering’ at Pilton Park in Barnstaple and Saunton Sands for Saturday, May 16.

The posters purport to be from the UK Freedom Movement and call on people to be ‘part of the largest massed gathering since the lockdown’.

The posters call on people to ‘Say no to the coronavirus bill. No to mandatory vaccines. No to the new normal and no to the unlawful lockdown’.

But Devon and Cornwall Police has issued a warning to anyone thinking of breaking the lockdown rules.

A statement said: “Officers are reminding individuals of their responsibilities in adhering to current government advice to stop the infection rate from rising.

“The government has prohibited by law all public gatherings of more than two people, except for reasons set out in the following guidance.

“It is vital that everyone continues to act responsibly in public places, as the large majority have done. In keeping the coronavirus under control, we are protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“Anyone not following the government regulations will be given advice around current social distancing measures and will be dispersed.”

“We will continue to use discretion and to engage, explain and encourage. Where necessary and only as a last resort, our officers can issue fines, which the Government have increased to now start at £100.”

Posters under the name of the UK Freedom Movement have been circulating on social media advertising similar events right around the country.

On its Facebook page it claims it is ‘committed to exposing the truth regarding global affairs and how the few control the many. It’s time to wake up!!

‘There is a worldwide conspiracy being orchestrated by an extremely powerful and influential group of genetically-related individuals’.