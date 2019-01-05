North Devon Marlins received £1,025 from North Devon Council’s Councillor Grant Scheme to go towards their first club championship. North Devon Marlins received £1,025 from North Devon Council’s Councillor Grant Scheme to go towards their first club championship.

North Devon Marlins received £1,025 from North Devon Council’s Councillor Grant Scheme to go towards their first event, which was held at North Devon Leisure Centre earlier this month.

Marlins’ head coach, Heather Burke, said: “On behalf of North Devon Marlins Swim Academy we would like to thank each and every swimmer and their family members for joining us at our first club championships.

“A huge thank you to the North Devon councillors who pledged money to support us. The event was absolutely brilliant, usually we have to spread the club out between four different pools so it was nice to come together in one pool at an event as it meant the older swimmers could encourage the younger ones.”

Through the Community Councillor Grant scheme, each North Devon councillor has £1,000 to support projects and services run by community or voluntary groups and not for profit organisations each year.

North Devon Council leader, Councillor Des Brailey, said: “I’m delighted that our district councillors have been able to use their community grants to support this fantastic local event and provide even more encouragement for the children to keep healthy and enjoy exercise through swimming.”