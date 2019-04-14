Organisers and sponsors of the North Devon Marathon and Half Marathon are launching a 10km route to celebrate the event's 10th year. Organisers and sponsors of the North Devon Marathon and Half Marathon are launching a 10km route to celebrate the event's 10th year.

The 2019 race, which takes place on Sunday, June 30, marks a milestone for the event that raises money for North Devon Hospice.

To celebrate the occasion, organisers and sponsors have introduced a shorter 10km route to allow more runners the chance to race around Woolacombe and the North Devon coast.

Organiser Simon Oliver said: “We’re very proud of the reputation our race has gained over the last ten years, because it offers a contrast of an incredibly challenging course, set against the backdrop of unbelievably beautiful scenery.

“This is a race where runners come to test themselves. At 40km for the marathon and 20km for the half marathon, the distances make it quite a challenge. So to celebrate our 10th anniversary it seemed fitting to offer a 10km route, which allows more runners to experience this special event for themselves.”

Linda Brothers, from sponsor Woolacombe Bay Holiday Parks, said: “Lots of people will be excited by this, because the event is famous in the running world, not least because this must be one of the most spectacular places in the country to hold such a race.

“Offering a 10km route is wonderful because it’ll allow even more people to take part in our 10th anniversary year.”

To sign up, visit www.northdevonmarathon.co.uk