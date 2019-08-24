Andrew Butler plans to swim from Dover and across to France in June 2020, having completed the challenge as part of a team earlier this year.

The 57-year-old from Frithelstockstone is completing the crossing to raise funds for Ronald McDonald's Bristol, North Devon Care for Kids, the North Devon Wave Project and Kidney Research UK.

Andrew was inspired to raise money for Ronald McDonald's Bristol, Care for Kids and Kidney Research UK after seeing first hand the impact they have had on his granddaughter Rosie, who was born with a life-threatening condition and required specialist treatment.

He said on his fundraising page: "To witness people whom you love, endure trauma and the initial chaos it causes to their world is never easy.

"Since being home [his son and daughter-in-law] have had to adapt to a whole new world of administering dialysis and several other medical procedures, as well as allowing support networks to be part of their world.

"Witnessing their journey, inspired me to raise funds to support organisations and charities that contributed towards enabling some stability at this traumatic time."

Andrew has already completed the crossing once as part of a team.

The Testing the Waters team was formed of open water swimmers who met up at past open water events and via social media.

After setting off from Dover Harbour at 4.40am, the team of four took turns to swim for an hour at a time.

They arrived in Wissant in France 16 hours and 11 minutes later.

It's one of many open water challenges Andrew has taken on since finding a love for the sport, and has set up the group SwimBuddies - Westward Ho! for like-minded swimmers.

In January he took on an ice mile, swimming in water with a temperature below 5 degrees.

He has also taken on the Cork Distance Week at Sandy Cove in Ireland. The nine day swimming event saw Andrew accumulate 49 miles over nine days.

Andrew said: "I have gently been seduced into distance swimming, intrigued by the endurance that open water swimming demands - 'how far can I swim?' 'what temperatures can I tolerate?' whilst raising funds for charities close to my heart.

"Most swimmers will be faster than me, especially if they put a wetsuit on.

"For me it's the case of 'hare and tortoise'. I want to go the distance and improve my stroke - speed will follow."

To donate to Andrew's challenge, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewButler26

