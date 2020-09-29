Police were called to the motorway at 12.25pm on Monday (September 28) after a lorry hit the pedestrian on the northbound carriageway near Cullompton.

The pedestrian, believed to be a North Devon man in his 30s, was located in the road having sustained fatal injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police units from both Devon and Cornwall Police plus Avon and Somerset Police attended, as did both the air and land ambulance.

A police spokesperson said: “This was an incredibly complex and challenging scene which meant that closures to parts of the M5 were in place for around six hours whilst detailed forensic examinations were undertaken.

“Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and how the pedestrian came to be on the M5, but we are not currently treating this death as suspicious.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist police enquiries including anyone with relevant dashcam footage prior to, or of the incident itself.

“We would like to express our thanks for the understanding, patience and support shown by the public yesterday during the extended road closures.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 313 of September 28.