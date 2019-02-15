A note and a floral tribute left outside 109 Cowick Lane, Exeter, where the bodies of twins Dick and Roger Carter, aged 84, were discovered Tuesday lunchtime. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire A note and a floral tribute left outside 109 Cowick Lane, Exeter, where the bodies of twins Dick and Roger Carter, aged 84, were discovered Tuesday lunchtime. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 27, from Croyde, has been charged with the murders of Anthony Payne and Richard and Roger Carter.

Mr Payne, 80, was found dead at an address in Bonhay Road on Monday, February 11.

Twin brothers Richard and Roger Carter, 84, were found dead at an address in Cowick Lane the following day.

Lewis-Ranwell has also been charged with two offences causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Superintendent Matt Lawler (left) and Detective Chief Inspector Roy Linden of Devon and Cornwall Police. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Superintendent Matt Lawler (left) and Detective Chief Inspector Roy Linden of Devon and Cornwall Police. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 16.

Local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon, Superintendent Matt Lawler, said: “All of our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victims.

“You’ll continue to see officers on foot patrol, speaking to residents, and conducting investigative work at the two addresses in the city over the coming days.

“We are grateful for the messages of support that communities in and around Exeter have been expressing in recent days. We would like to sincerely thank local residents, our partner agencies and local councillors for their understanding and cooperation.”

Deputy head of major crime, Detective Chief Inspector Roy Linden, urged the public to avoid speculating about the investigation.

The charges mean Contempt of Court rules apply, which limit the information that can be published in order to ensure a fair court process.

He said: “I would like to start by thanking everyone who has supported this investigation.

“Given this is now subject to formal court proceedings, we would remind everyone that Contempt of Court rules apply. It is therefore essential that no-one speculates about the investigation, particularly on social media. It is essential that we maintain the fairness and integrity of the court process.”