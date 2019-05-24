The MoMENtum retreat at Croyde Bay Holiday Resort is being run by the peer support group which meets in both Barnstaple and Exeter. It will take place over June 7-9 with guest speaker Mike Lew, who is a world-renowned expert on working with victims of childhood sexual abuse. The weekend is aimed at all non-offending male survivors of sexual abuse or rape, whether they are already attending the MomMENtum meetings or not. John Slater, one of the founders of MoMENtum, said the support group was started six years ago by himself and fellow founder member Russell Dawson, when they found they had nowhere to turn to help their own recovery from childhood abuse. Mr Slater, who lives in Hontion, said: