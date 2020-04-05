The Macmillan North Devon Fundraising Group from Barnstaple have raised £35,000 through a series of events, collections and donations from local businesses.

Events pencilled in for 2020 include a golf day at Westward Ho! on July 4, the South Molton Christmas Fair on November 18, and their annual thanking event at the Barnstaple Hotel on September 21.

The group are now searching for a new group leader to help them continue their fundraising.

Group member Andy Jones said: “Volunteering to raise money for Macmillan is very rewarding, we’re a friendly bunch and it’s fantastic to feel you are making a difference to people’s lives.”

Jo Anne Rigby, Macmillan fundraising manager in Devon, added: “The amount the group has raised is phenomenal and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication, passion and commitment.

“Anyone interested in leading the brilliant North Devon Fundraising group will get full support from me and the opportunity to develop their leadership and fundraising skills. But most of all they will be helping to raise vital funds for local cancer services.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Macmillan North Devon Fundraising Group, visit Macmillan’s volunteering website or call Devon fundraising manager Jo Anne Rigby on 07801307003