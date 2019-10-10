Dominic Stoneman from South Molton Scaffolding, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, Phil Babb from WMS Ltd, NDC Conservation officer Collette Hall and Duncan Hill, structural engineer from DHD Structures at the property. Dominic Stoneman from South Molton Scaffolding, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, Phil Babb from WMS Ltd, NDC Conservation officer Collette Hall and Duncan Hill, structural engineer from DHD Structures at the property.

Work to repair Bunksland Farmhouse in East Anstey has been finished following an Urgent Works Notice issued by North Devon Council (NDC).

The notice, which is issued when a listed building is considered at risk due to its poor condition, required urgent works to be carried out to the building by its owners.

However, the building's listed status and difficulty identifying its owners meant the council stepped in and carried out the work to support the building.

Councillor Malcolm Prowse, NDC's lead member for economic development and strategic planning policy, said: "There are a large number of listed buildings in North Devon but this farmhouse is very special.

How Bunksland Farmhouse looks after the urgent work. How Bunksland Farmhouse looks after the urgent work.

"The works were needed to ensure the building could be stabilised and saved - preventing further deterioration.

"It grants time for all involved with the project to establish a long term plan to secure the future of this significant heritage asset in North Devon.

"I would like to thank all of our officers involved and agencies that have worked alongside us on this project for their hard work and dedication.

"The council are determined to intervene and find solutions for listed buildings at risk."

Bunksland Farmhouse before the urgent work was completed. Bunksland Farmhouse before the urgent work was completed.

Work carried out to the farmhouse included repairing the roofs to make it watertight and providing new scaffolding structures to prop areas of cob wall which were considered vulnerable.

The building's importance has been recognised by Historic England and the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB).

Work started in May - three months after the council issued the notice.

Historic England funded much of the funding and sent a recording team to survey and investigate the development of the building, and have dated the roof timbers back to the late fourteenth century.

Bunksland Farmhouse before the urgent work was completed. Bunksland Farmhouse before the urgent work was completed.

The council contributed to the work as well, and once ownership is established the cost of the repair works will be reclaimed.

Architect for Historic England, Annie Evans, said: "Bunksland or Bungsland Farmhouse is a remarkably unspoilt example of a cob built dwelling, probably dating from the late fourteenth century.

"It contains an unusual closed truss of a type which may once have been more common in Devon and is associated with a wind-braced roof over what was once the medieval hall.

"Historic England is very pleased to have been able to work with North Devon Council to undertake this urgent stabilisation, ahead of further work which will be needed to safeguard the building's future."