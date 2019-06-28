The bridge would serve as a link for cyclists and pedestrians between Landkey and the proposed 800-home development at Westacott. The spiralling bridge would go over an improved Landkey junction, which will be developed into a roundabout as part of Devon County Council's scheme of improvements for the A361. North Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee received an update on the Link Road scheme from project manager Simon Hill at its meeting on Thursday. He said the proposed bridge - which would offer a similar link to the footbridge at Roundswell - could cost around £2.5 million.