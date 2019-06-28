The bridge would serve as a link for cyclists and pedestrians between Landkey and the proposed 800-home development at Westacott.

The spiralling bridge would go over an improved Landkey junction, which will be developed into a roundabout as part of Devon County Council's scheme of improvements for the A361.

North Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee received an update on the Link Road scheme from project manager Simon Hill at its meeting on Thursday.

He said the proposed bridge - which would offer a similar link to the footbridge at Roundswell - could cost around £2.5 million.

"The new spiral-ramped bridge will go across the roundabout, not only to the Barwood development but the public rights of way network in that area," said Mr Hill.

"At the moment that is all very fresh, it needs planing permission and land acquisition. The bridge will come out of the main works and will form a separate package, while the roundabout will be in the main works."

A planning application for the bridge is expected to be submitted in the autumn.

The design comes after Landkey Parish Council residents raised concerns about the Link Road application, which did not show a formal pedestrian crossing at the proposed roundabout.

Councillor Richard Edgell, who represents the Chulmleigh and Landkey ward, said: "We've lobbied for this so I'm pleased to see these proposals coming forward."

The first phase of improvements to the North Devon Link Road will see a 7.5km stretch of road from Portmore roundabout to Filleigh Cutting widened.

Six junctions between South Molton and Bideford - including Landkey - will also be upgraded to remove uncontrolled right turns.

The council is in the process of acquiring land for work which will see the carriageway widened from 9.3 metres to 13.5m.

The main work is slated to start in November 2020, although Mr Hill said major construction work would likely begin in 2021.

The complete first phase of improvements is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.