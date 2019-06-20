Work on the A361 was due to take place between Barnstaple and South Molton from Thursday (June 20), but Devon County Council has made the move to postpone the work due to poor weather.

Preparatory work has already been carried out on the road over Tuesday and Wednesday night. Surface dressing was due to take place on Thursday, Friday night and on two evenings next week.

The work is set to be rescheduled, although the new dates are yet to be confirmed.

A statement from Devon County Council said signs detailing closure dates would be put on the A361 once the scheme has been rescheduled.