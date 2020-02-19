North Devon Council's clean-up of a 34 mile stretch of the link road will take place over approximately six weeks from February 24.

Lead member for the environment, Councillor Netti Pearson, said: "The link road is the main gateway into North Devon so, as well as the obvious environmental impact of littering, it leaves visitors and tourists with a negative impression of our beautiful district. It is so disheartening to see that people continue to discard their litter on the road side and it's a shame we need to rely on this clean-up operation to keep the link road litter-free.

"We would like to ask all link road users - visitors and locals alike - to take their litter home with them to be recycled rather than leaving it on the road side. We pick up a huge amount of plastic during this event and the best option would be for people to find alternatives to single-use plastics and not buy them at all. By working together and taking responsibility for our own actions we can keep North Devon beautiful."

Previous years' clean-up efforts have resulted in more than a thousand bags of rubbish being collected by the council in six weeks.

As well as a large volume of fast food packaging and plastic bottles, refuse crews have picked up items like beds and other furniture, lost wheels and wallets and bags.