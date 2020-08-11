A series of trial holes and borehole investigations will be undertaken at a number of locations on the A39 and A361 over two weeks from Monday, August 17 to Friday, August 28.

Temporary traffic lights will be needed at various sites from Portmore Roundabout to Borners Bridge along the A361 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A lane closure on the A39 Bideford approach to Bishops Tawton roundabout will be in place during the same restricted daytime hours on Wednesday, August 19, for one day.

Three-way temporary traffic signals will be used at Landkey Junction on the evening of Wednesday, August 20, from 7pm until 7am the next morning.

The Link Road is getting a £93million upgrade with a host of measures including widening a 7.5 kilometre stretch, new bridges, improved junctions and other measures.

The initial work was scheduled to start this November.