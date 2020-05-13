The Albert Clock is lit up in Barnstaple to Turn it Blue for the NHS. Picture: Barnstaple Town Council The Albert Clock is lit up in Barnstaple to Turn it Blue for the NHS. Picture: Barnstaple Town Council

Barnstaple’s Albert Clock and Damien Hirst’s Verity statue in Ilfracombe were both lit up with an azure glow as night fell yesterday (Tuesday, May 12).

The tributes were intended to mark International Nurses Day and the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale but also to celebrate the exceptional work of nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The request to turn North Devon blue came from Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT), which asked people to display blue lights, wear blue or put something in their windows.

In Barnstaple, the town council arranged for Barum House at the Square plus the Albert Clock to be lit up.

In Ilfracombe, the request filtered down to harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat, who contacted the mayor, Councillor Val Gates, to find out who might be able to provide the lighting.

Ms Gates said: “Using my contacts from Ilfracombe Remembers and Combe Christmas I contacted Jon Powell from JP Leisure and he was happy to do it.

“If we were going to do it we would want to do it well - so we got the best engineer! There was a small cost which will come out of my mayors civic allowance.

“I had not been out of home for seven weeks but I considered this event so important I decided to be there.

“Our NHS and all the key workers are doing a remarkable job and at a town level we have very few opportunities to demonstrate our thanks and appreciation for what they are doing.”

Damien Hirst's Verity in Ilfracombe is lit up in blue in honour of the NHS. Picture: Tony Gussin Damien Hirst's Verity in Ilfracombe is lit up in blue in honour of the NHS. Picture: Tony Gussin

