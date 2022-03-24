North Devon leads the way in award winning glamping

Not one, but two premier glamping providers in North Devon have picked up awards at the prestigious Devon Tourism Awards for 2021/22.

North Devon businesses Coastal Cabins Glamping and Longlands dominated the coveted Glamping Business of the Year category. Coastal Cabins Glamping based in Hartland gained BRONZE, and Longlands near Combe Martin went away with GOLD.

Partner at Coastal Cabins Melissa Sheldon, and owners at Longlands Tammy and Jeremy Smith accepted the awards from organiser Robin Barker during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, March 10.

Vanessa Glossop from award sponsors Anytime Booking praised the finalists: “What really strikes me through this awards process is just how hard you’ve worked to be at the top of your game. I find you such inspiring people to be around with so many ideas. We can all learn so much from you and what you’ve achieved and we’re really proud to sponsor this category.”

Coastal Cabins Glamping based in Hartland gained BRONZE - Credit: Coastal Cabins

The event organizer highlighted the efforts made by Coastal Cabins Glamping in the area of their social media. Robin Barker from Services for Tourism said: “I think some of your work on Instagram is absolutely inspirational in terms of how you’ve turned that business, so huge congratulations.”

Perched above the dramatic cliffs of Hartland Point in North Devon, the 10 architecturally designed wooden cabins at Coastal Cabins Glamping are both unique and luxurious. Popular with families with kingsize beds for the grown-ups and bunk beds for the kids, kitchenettes and en-suite shower rooms they are the perfect base for exploring the natural beauty of the area.

“Coastal Cabins is a family business run by myself and my parents for the last eight years. With young children myself I decided to steer the business to attract families and introduced Baby Kits to encourage couples with babies to try glamping. With a strong focus on social media marketing the business has grown from strength to strength and has enabled us to achieve 85% direct bookings. We are absolutely delighted to win this award, especially after the last few challenging years,” commented Partner Melissa Sheldon.

Prices for a stay at Coastal Cabins Glamping start at £413 for a three-night weekend break in a Family or Couples Cabin. This includes use of the fully stocked fishing lake and BBQ cabin on site. The Wild Spa Hot Tub area can also be hired for a small extra charge.

Book direct via the website www.coastal-cabins.com or ring 07966 192 116 or email info@coastal-cabins.com