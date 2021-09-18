North Devon's largest private employer needs workers to expand

Published: 7:00 AM September 18, 2021

Tiffany Pincombe-Ley takes a close look at the filters being made by Pall in Ilfracombe - Credit: Seth Conway Media

A North Devon firm that has seen more than 40% growth in demand for its products in the past year is looking for staff to join their team as the business expands.

Pall Ilfracombe, the district’s biggest private employer, has a host of job opportunities available in engineering, quality assurance and production as well as support roles.

Peter Brocklesby, Plant Manager, said: “The last year has seen a massive increase in the demand from our customers which has created lots of different job and career opportunities. Our work in vaccines and drug treatment is a huge part of what we do.

Jonathan Edwards at work in production at Pall Ilfracombe - Credit: Seth Conway Media

“Without a doubt the products we make in Ilfracombe play a big role in improving our daily lives, as well as our global health. If that sounds like something you want to be a part of, then we would love to hear from you.”

As part of the multi-national Pall Corporation, the Ilfracombe plant specialises in filtration and separation. Products made in Ilfracombe help protect and purify a wide range of foods, drinks, pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines of every kind.

Pall Corporation have plants located all over the world. With over 800 employees currently working at the Ilfracombe plant, Pall Ilfracombe is the corporation’s biggest global manufacturing site. As well as having various workplace incentives, bosses also organise visits from Hocking’s to deliver free ice cream to staff and have been known to buy in fish and chips for everyone.

Acorn Recruitment in Barnstaple is the company’s employment partners and are handling all applications for the roles available. Noel Hoare, at Acorn Recruitment, said: “Acorn is proud to be working with Pall Corporation to assist with the management of their recruitment for these vital roles. We have worked in partnership with Pall for a number of years and have come to appreciate its work on a regional, national and global scale more highly than ever since Covid-19 arrived. We are therefore urging anyone who wants to work for a company where you can learn and grow to your full potential, and help to make a difference, to apply.”