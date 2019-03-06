North Devon Council is offering residents and community groups practical support to take part in the Great British Spring Clean and can supply bags, protective clothing and litter picking equipment for local events.

The campaign, which last year saw thousands of people across the nation clearing litter from our streets, parks and beaches, now aims to inspire half a million people to get involved. It takes place March 23 - April 23.

This year, Keep Britain Tidy is asking the nation to unite against the growing problem of single-use plastic litter.

North Devon Council has been working as part of the Plastic Free Northern Devon Consortium since April 2018 to combat the global problem of plastic pollution through local action.

Earlier this year, the group agreed a five-year strategy, which includes the aim of removing plastic that has entered the natural environment.

NDC executive member for the environment, Councillor Rodney Cann, said: “We hope this campaign will encourage local people and groups to get involved, clean up their neighbourhoods and keep North Devon beautiful.”

Plastic Free North Devon coordinator, Lyn Strahan, added: “Plastic Free North Devon encourages everyone to take part in the Great British Spring Clean.

“Whether it’s taking a few minutes to pick up litter in your local area on your own, organising a litter pick within your community, or attending one of the organised events across the area; everyone can do their bit to help our precious environment.

“Plastic Free North Devon will be participating - we have organised a beach clean at Woolacombe on March 23 and hope to have a park clean at Rock Park in Barnstaple too (see page 27 for more beach cleans).

If you’re interested in taking part in the Great British Spring Clean you can sign up at www.keepbritaintidy.org

If you’d like to organise a local clean-up event, contact NDC to borrow equipment on 01271 374776 or email adrian.brookman@northdevon.gov.uk.

Let us know about your events and send your clean up pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk