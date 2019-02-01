Snowy scene viewed from Whitefield Hill between Berry Down and Muddiford. Picture: Tony Gussin Snowy scene viewed from Whitefield Hill between Berry Down and Muddiford. Picture: Tony Gussin

A yellow warning for ice and snow is currently in place across the region.

While the worst of the snow is expected to now be over, many schools have closed today and some minor roads are still impassable.

The Met Office has also put yellow warnings in place from 1pm today (Friday) until 11am on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Friday’s snow will gradually ease during Friday evening and night.

Blue Gate on Exmoor. Picture: Barnaby Hayes Blue Gate on Exmoor. Picture: Barnaby Hayes

“Meanwhile, icy stretches are expected as temperatures fall Friday late afternoon and evening, especially where there is lying snow or where there has been any melting of snow during Friday daytime.”

Devon County Council Highways has been working round the clock to reopen roads closed by drifting snow and ice.

The council is reporting that many minor roads will remain icy, as well as roads over Dartmoor and Exmoor.

Gritting teams and snow clearance fleet have been working throughout the night to minimise disruption. Major roads are moving, but some minor roads on high ground are impassable.

And with their focus this morning turning to those minor roads on high ground in particular, the council is asking people not to travel to the moors today, where conditions remain challenging and where recovery teams are currently operating.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for highway management, said: “Highways teams have done well overnight to keep the primary routes open, and we are now focusing on the secondary gritting routes.

“With many schools closed this morning, we expect people may want to visit the moors.

“We ask them to delay their journey, certainly for today, while the road conditions could put them at risk of becoming stuck.

“Also, with our teams working across the high ground, it’s important that their work is not hampered.

“The forecast remains cold for the rest of the day.

“If people’s journeys are necessary, we ask that they keep to the primary A roads as much as possible, rather than risk untreated lanes and minor roads. And to travel with care.”

