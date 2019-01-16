A yellow weather warning is currently in place for ice from this evening (Wednesday) and through to tomorrow morning.

After a somewhat mild start to the week, temperatures are set to drop overnight and the warning runs from 10pm until 11am tomorrow.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England.

“With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”

During the cold winter nights, the Safe Sleep project run by Freedom Community Alliance and North Devon Council is offering beds for the homeless.

So far the project has welcomed 65 different people since it opened in October. Read more about it here.