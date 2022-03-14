Explore & Stay: North Devon hotels launch dynamic holiday package to showcase the best of the area

Two North Devon hotels, which form part of a UK collection of more than 30 properties, have launched a holiday package that seeks to showcase the best of North Devon – encouraging people to explore new areas and enjoy the best that the county has to offer.

The North Devon hotels within the collection – the Dilkhusa Grand, Ilfracombe and the Valley of Rocks in Lynton – are offering holidays and short stays across all of the properties, with the emphasis being on a dynamic self-drive approach from guests, which will enable them to explore the many attractions found within easy proximity. With many of the hotels in the wider collection within a relatively short jaunt of each other, this will also provide guests with the chance to create a diverse holiday experience by enjoying different locations within the same trip.

Explore & Stay offers guests the flexibility to explore at their own pace, with the added guidance of structured routes across the UK. Not just North Devon – from a Highland fling to journeying along the Jurassic coastline – the variety found within the range of hotels offers holidays packed with new experiences.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director of the Coast & Country Collection, commented: “The Explore & Stay package aligns itself with the recent shift in domestic travel. Staycation has become a buzzword in the UK hospitality industry, however, this doesn’t have to come at the expense of variety. Our latest package offers guests a fluid experience to stay in our hotels, in some fantastic locations across the country (especially North Devon!) — with each property offering something different.”

The collection includes celebrated spots such as the Windermere Hotel in Windermere, The Great Western in Oban, Argyll and Bute, and the Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall. Many of the hotels, as their collective name implies, are within areas close to coastal or rural attractions and offer guests a base to visit established regional tourist attractions or take part in active outdoor pursuits.

Paul continued: “We have some outstanding clusters of hotels in some of the most iconic UK destinations, so why not make the most of the area and explore? Explore & Stay helps connect these locations and combines them within one unique holiday experience. We will help guide guests on where to stay during their trip to ensure they get the most out of the whole experience. All that's left for them to do is to enjoy, explore and let our great hotels take care of the rest.”

Those who book a stay directly with the Coast & Country Collection will benefit from the best rates as well as on-site parking (subject to availability), late checkout, full English/Scottish breakfast, and the flexibility to amend their booking. Alongside this, the collection’s specialist agents can assist with planning an itinerary that ensures guests get the most out of their holiday with the Coast & Country Hotel Collection.

To coincide with the launch of the package, the collection is actively on the hunt for regional ‘County Champions’ to help highlight and showcase the best of the area – from key attractions to local dishes, best pubs and restaurants to regional eccentricities and more. The initiative will see enthusiastic locals who love where they live help to introduce tourists to the aspects that make their town and wider region so special, offering a unique insight as visitors seek to explore.

For further information, please visit: www.coastandcountryhotels.co.uk