In the four minute video, staff, patients and contractors working on the new centre sing along to the hit All I Want for Christmas is You and make a pledge for donations. Julie Whitton, senior charity officer for Over and Above, said: "Our appeal has done really well and we've raised £1.1 million of the £1.5 million needed for the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre. We still need £400,000 to finish it. "All we want for Christmas is a Cancer and Wellbeing Centre! Can you help us reach our target and give North Devon its best ever Christmas present?" The centre will support cancer patients, people with long-term conditions and their families through every stage of their journey, from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond. It will be a first for North Devon, with the next nearest centre in Exeter. Mark Gill is one of the patients who starred in the video. Mark has recently been given a provisional all clear after treatment for throat cancer and wanted to take part in the video to support the appeal. He said: "You can't understand just how much cancer impacts your life and your family's lives until you've experienced it. I can tell you that just having somewhere to go after receiving that devastating news would have made a big difference to us. "I've recently been given some good news, which is fantastic, but cancer is such a life-changing thing that I know I'm only just getting back on my feet. My family and I will really benefit from having local support available to us in future. "I'm glad to have been a part of the video to support the Centre and would encourage everyone to get behind it and donate." You can donate to the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal via the appeal's JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com\/campaign\/cancerappeal .