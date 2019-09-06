The unit has received £4,000 from Tesco's Bags of Help scheme.

The funding was applied for by the Last Kiss Foundation, a charity that helps provide Devon hospitals' maternity units with equipment to enhance bereavement facilities and enable midwives to give more personalised care.

The grant was used to update the dedicated bereavement suite at North Devon's Ladywell maternity unit, providing families with space to grieve in private, away from the busy ward.

It also paid for specialist equipment such as an Abi cool cot, which allows families to say goodbye in their own time.

Annika Palmer, chairman of The Last Kiss Foundation, said: "The care that bereaved parents receive in hospital following the death of their baby is crucial.

"These experiences will be remembered by parents for the rest of their lives, and bad experiences are likely to exacerbate feelings of pain and grief for bereaved parents, potentially for many years to come."