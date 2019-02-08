The charity is the latest to benefit from the crematorium’s role in the national scheme, which enables metals from cremated remains to be safely recycled.

The scheme is run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) and is only carried out with the consent of the bereaved.

Chairman of North Devon Crematorium, Councillor Jeremy Yabsley, handed over the cheque to the hospice.

He said: “This is a brilliant amount and I’m really pleased we are presenting it to such a vital charity, which does so much to support local families during what can be a very difficult and upsetting time in their lives.”

Robyn Tregaskes, from North Devon Hospice fundraising team, added: “We are incredibly grateful to receive such a wonderful amount from the North Devon Crematorium as part of the ICCM recycled metals scheme.

“Our patients and their families are at the heart of everything we do and kind donations like this, means we can continue offering specialist care and support to patients and their families facing the toughest times, at home and at the hospice.”

For more information about the hospice, to volunteer or donate, go to www.northdevonhospice.org.uk.