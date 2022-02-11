North Devon Homes celebrates apprentices

Hard work, enthusiasm and taking opportunities as an apprentice can kickstart your career, as the Chief Executive (CEO) of North Devon Homes, Martyn Gimber discovered for himself.

This National Apprenticeship Week (7-13 February), North Devon Homes are celebrating apprentices and their very own CEO is reflecting on how his career started as an apprentice.

“I was so lucky to have been given an opportunity as an apprentice in a forward-thinking housing organisation when I left school many years ago (1984!),” explains Martyn.

“I embraced the opportunity given as an office junior and apprentice and was able to learn many new skills and learn all about the industry. This support coupled with my enthusiasm and hard work lead to many roles in the sector and housing culminating in the ultimate role as a CEO.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities that were given to me and the support given and it shows that you can achieve anything you want with dedication, hard work and a positive approach.”

Apprentices gain a qualification, vital work experience and skills whilst being a paid employee. The week-long event celebrates the impact of apprenticeship schemes and the value they have on individuals, employers and the economy.

Ellie started working at North Devon Homes as an apprentice and is now Works Co-ordinator. "Doing my apprenticeship at North Devon Homes gave me a realistic insight into a working environment whilst gaining experience and completing my qualifications.

“I was also offered additional training from NDH, which I wouldn’t have received without starting my apprenticeship. Since I completed my apprenticeship in 2018, I’ve had multiple opportunities to progress and further my career within the industry."

Lucas is a former apprentice, and now Wet Room Fitter in the Home 2 Home Team. He says: "The apprenticeship with NDH has given me a massive opportunity to learn a trade that I really enjoy, and has given me a start in the world of work but with a huge amount of support from the company, and on a personal level from all the experienced tradespeople that I work with."

To find out more about North Devon Homes apprentice scheme, please visit https://www.ndh-ltd.co.uk/join-team-ndh/apprenticeships