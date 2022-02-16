North Devon Homes £4.7m funding win for energy improvements

North Devon Homes, along with other social housing providers, have helped to secure £4.7 million of funding for energy improvements to properties across the South West of England.

As part of a consortium, social housing organisations have worked with the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) to secure this investment as part of the South West Energy Trust. The work of staff at North Devon Homes helped to convince the Government that the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) could support their customers. They will now receive a portion of this funding to help improve the energy efficiency of some of their more rural properties.

On receiving the news of their successful bid, Martyn Gimber, Chief Executive, said, “We are delighted that our collective bid with the WECA has been successful. We are all working to reduce our carbon footprints as we move towards a net zero future and these funds will help us all on that journey.”

Claire Fallow, Head of Asset Management added, “We are planning works to two of our sheltered housing bungalow sites that are in rural communities and without mains gas. As well as improving the thermal performance of these properties, we will be using this opportunity to learn more about reducing our carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in other homes for the future. We’ll be working closely with our involved customers to consult on the results and delivery of this project.”

Energy efficient homes are especially important in rural communities where weather can be harsh. - Credit: North Devon Homes

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon said: “I know North Devon Homes work hard to make all of their properties as energy efficient as possible. I am delighted that they have been awarded nearly half a million pounds from the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), to extend their own investment, to improve a number of their rural bungalows. Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is vital to reducing our impact on the planet, and our energy bills.”

Councillor David Worden, Leader of North Devon Council added: “This is a wonderful investment in housing in North Devon. It will make homes more energy efficient, reduce carbon emissions and lower bills. Congratulations NDH on securing the funding”

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund supports social housing properties that require energy performance upgrades. This will help to cut fuel bills for customers as well as delivering warmer homes and reducing carbon emissions. The WECA are 1 of 69 other projects across England who have been successful in their bid for £179 million of funds under the Wave 1 funding scheme.

Jon Rattenbury, Programme Director for the South West Energy Trust said: “The confirmed SHDF funding is fantastic news for the South West region. Our successful bid will ensure we can continue support the delivery of green energy and energy efficiency measures as we look forward to tackling the climate emergency and reducing fuel poverty in the coming years.”

North Devon Homes, along with other social housing landlords will contribute a combined total of £3.5 million of match funding alongside the £4.7 million from Government.

Following their successful first bid, the consortium is already planning their application for wave 2 of this funding.