Two North Devon Holiday Parks to receive £3.75M investment

Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, has announced a cash injection of more than £3.75M into its North Devon parks, as part of its biggest ever investment programme.

£140 million is being spent nationwide, and the investment in North Devon will go towards new accommodation, and installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability, which will further improve the guest experience in 2022.

Parkdean Resorts operates two parks in North Devon in some of the county’s most stunning locations. Between them, Ruda and Bideford Bay welcomed more than 100,000 visitors last year, and with advance bookings at record levels, the award-winning company expects even more holidaymakers for 2022.

Ruda Holiday Park - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

The parks employ 360 people in peak season, and are now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

As part of the multi-million-pound investment, 52 chalets are being refurbished at Bideford Bay, and 19 lodges and 10 apartments are being refurbished at Ruda, while 8 upgraded caravans are being introduced to replace existing fleet at Ruda.

The investment comes off the back of a record year of customer feedback scores for the industry-leading holiday park operator, and demonstrates Parkdean’s commitment to continued improvement.

Tens of thousands of customers provided feedback throughout the year, with scores in Quarter 4 2021 peaking across Facebook (4.2 out of 5), Google (4.1), and Tripadvisor (4.0), showing just how happy holidaymakers have been with their visits. The feedback also included record scores for value for money and activities, while 83% of people who visited Parkdean in 2021 said they would be likely to book again.

Bideford Bay Holiday Park - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

Steve Richards, Chief Executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for North Devon. By investing in our parks, we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring that holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants, and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism. 2021 was a huge year for staycations, and our teams will continue to go above and beyond to deliver phenomenal service to our guests, making sure that 2022 is even better.”

Nationwide, the £140m investment includes over 850 new caravans and lodges, new developments at 16 parks, and hundreds of refreshed and upgraded chalets and lodges with a brand-new look. 13 parks have received new pitches and developments in 2022, offering a rare opportunity to become a proud holiday home owner in some of Parkdean Resorts most exclusive settings. £6m has also been spent on connectivity projects, meaning that employee Wi-Fi has now been installed at 65 parks, with direct-to-van Wi-Fi to be available in 50 parks by the end of the year.

More than £13m has been invested in the company’s ‘Parks of the Future’ initiative. Three parks, Newquay in Cornwall, Southview in Skegness, and Naze Marine, in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, will benefit from a whole host of exciting new activities and upgraded facilities, as well as upgraded and brand-new accommodation options, while Trecco Bay, Europe’s largest holiday park, will be bigger and better than ever after a further round of enhancements.

The investment in these sites takes the total number of ‘Parks of the Future’ to ten, as Parkdean continues to invest in taking its parks to the next level. In 2022, Parkdean will continue to roll out its hugely popular brand partnerships, with Bear Grylls’ Survival Academy, Tots’ Breaks, and events and entertainment from Milkshake and Nickelodeon available at more parks than ever. After successfully launching at Trecco Bay and Camber Sands last year, Thunderbird Fried Chicken will also wing its way to more parks this year, providing even more great dining options for guests.